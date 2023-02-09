One system is out and another quick-moving one will track out of the Rockies today. This will bring meager moisture to parts of the Sunflower State into tonight.

Flurries and light snow are possible out west first. With warmer temps during the day, some rain has also mixed in. As this wave tracks east later this evening a few sprinkles/rain showers are possible closer to Wichita.

As temps cool early tonight, this will transition to more flurries/light snow. Not expecting much, if any, accumulation as we will be fighting drier air.

Winds are the other issue into the overnight. Gusts from 35 to 45 are possible early on with winds easing after midnight as this quick-moving disturbance pulls away from Kansas.

Temps will fall a few degrees Friday, but not a huge cooldown.

Temps rebound over the weekend to the 50s. Some sixties will also be thrown in for good measure, especially southwest.

Next week looks active for wet weather. Monday it starts to the west with a rain/snow mix.

As this southern track system picks up steam, warmer temps will be thrust our way. This allows rain to spread farther East into Tuesday as the system tracks northeast.

Another system arrives Wednesday into Thursday. This one looks to track farther north.

Southern Kansas might not pick up much, however, areas near and north of I-70 will see more in the form of snow up into Nebraska. Colder air spills briefly into Kansas before temps fight back to the warmer side the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 24 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 18 Wind: N/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 31 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 18 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman