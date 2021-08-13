Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler pattern paired with slim storm chances for the weekend

As showers and storms left behind widespread cloud cover today, it helped to hold temperatures a bit cooler across the region. Some locations were over 20 degrees cooler this afternoon than where we were yesterday afternoon.

While a few spotty showers and an isolated storm cannot be ruled out overnight, many will stay dry.

Lows will be refreshing tonight as temperatures dip into the 50s and 60s.

As the clouds break apart Saturday, more sunshine across the area will contribute to some warmer temperatures to start the weekend. Afternoon highs will climb back into the 80s and 90s across the region.

A boundary that has been stalled out across the state for the past several days still sits parked over southern Kansas.

This will become a focus for shower and thunderstorm development across central Kansas Saturday and Sunday.

An isolated storm could be strong to severe to the northwest capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail as our first wave comes through the region Saturday. A Marginal Risk has been added to account for this for southwestern Nebraska.

It does not look to be a washout of a weekend, but we will need to monitor afternoon and evening storms that may develop during the heat of the day.

Our pattern will continue to remain unsettled as isolated opportunities for rain will be possible into early next week.

Any day that can feature a better chance for rain and lingering cloud cover will mean daytime highs sit closer to the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will continue to keep eyes on it as it moves into view a bit more. We may start to see a bit of a break in our temperatures by the middle of the week bringing a bit more heat and humidity back into the region.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige