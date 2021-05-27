Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler start to Memorial Day weekend, rain chances return to wrap up May

The air has been thick with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but as a cold front has pushed through the state, drier and more comfortable days are ahead to wrap up the work week.

Several Flood Alerts remain in place for portions of central into eastern Kansas after heavy rainfall led to water rising on area creeks, streams, and rivers Wednesday.

This cold front has been able to spark up showers and storms throughout Thursday, but this activity is quickly exiting the KSN viewing area to the south and east.

The Tornado Watch that has been in effect for Kay county in Oklahoma is set to expire at 7PM.

The National Weather Service in Wichita conducted storm damage surveys and found 3 tornadoes touched down briefly in both Barton and Rice counties on Wednesday.

As the storms exit and the cold front clears the region, drier air on northerly winds has been filtering in across the Sunflower State.

This will aid in clearing out the clouds overnight and turning what have been mild mornings into a crisp start Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s and 50s.

More sunshine arrives to wrap up the work week, but northerly winds will hold temperatures into the 60s and 70s to start the holiday weekend.

While an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out across southwestern Kansas, many will stay dry.

We will have a refreshing change for the holiday weekend. Less humidity! Temperatures will also drop below seasonable levels.

Saturday will be met with additional changes especially for western Kansas. Storms will bubble later in the day both Saturday and Sunday near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

The activity Sunday will affect our central and eastern communities later in the day and into Memorial Day.

A storm or two may reach severe thresholds, but with the lower amount of moisture in the atmosphere, it would be an isolated event.

Anybody with outdoor plans this holiday weekend should monitor changing weather conditions as lightning is a concern. A few more pieces of energy will march our way early next week. This will trigger more showers and thunderstorms. Overall, the humidity will be lower next week until the following weekend when storm chances ramp up again.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman