The cold front has arrived, and winds have been gusty as a result. A disturbance passing us by to the west may generate a few rain and snow showers across southwest Kansas later this evening. We stay quiet through the weekend, but temperatures will be noticeably cooler.

The warmth builds into next week and so will our winds as a storm system takes shape for the middle of the week. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s as initially rain and storms build into the region Wednesday. At this time, the greatest threat for severe storms will stay to our southeast into Oklahoma Wednesday before temperatures come crashing down into Thursday changing over any rain to snow. The system exits to the east by Friday securing cooler temperatures by next weekend.

2/11/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 20 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 42 Wind: N/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 23 Wind: S/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 64 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain and storms.

Thu: Hi: 37 Lo: 16 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 43 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.