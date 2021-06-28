Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler temperatures and slim storm chances take over the short-term forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were found out there this afternoon, generally across Southeast Kansas. Storms were not severe but had some heavy downpours and gusty winds associated with them.

Those in Southeast Kansas will be the focus area for most of the thunderstorm activity today as there is still a stalled frontal boundary down that way. Flooding is a concern as storms are generally moving over the same area to the east and that is where the ground is already very saturated. Low lying creeks, streams and rivers are susceptible to flooding. Turn around, find another route if water is over the roadway. A Flash/Areal Flood Watch is in effect for Lyon, Greenwood, Elk, Chautauqua counties in Kansas and Kay in Oklahoma. This lasts through parts of Tuesday.

A few other afternoon pop-up thunderstorms are possible due to peak heating. Those could be found isolated throughout the state, so we will keep low storm chances for most this afternoon. A brief downpour is likely all they will amount to.

How about these temperatures! Most of the state is going to stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s today thanks to clouds, scattered rain and a slightly cooler air mass in place.

That general pattern of scattered showers and storms will stick around for a few more days. It will not be a washout by any means, but we will keep those slight rain chances through Friday.

Temperatures stay well below average for the upcoming forecast. Low to mid 80s turn to upper 80s by the weekend. We will keep an eye on storm chances, but for now most of the weekend looks to be dry. Highs should returns to the upper 80s/near 90 for most of the state for the holiday weekend.