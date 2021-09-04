Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler temperatures paired with storm chances, heat returns

Multiple clusters of showers and storms are painted across Kansas early this morning. Some of the stronger storms can produce gusty winds, but the main concern is going to be heavy rain and flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Greenwood county until 1 PM Saturday, while a Flash Flood Watch stays into effect for central through eastern Kansas until Saturday afternoon/evening.

Our increased low-level jet is bringing abundant moisture into the region, and this is helping fill in the radar.

We will watch showers and storms continue to march east through the morning hours. Most of our guidance has the storms slipping east of the KSN viewing area by midday Saturday. Rain will end from west to east, so the farther west you are the sooner your rain will end.

The rest of the afternoon and evening should be pleasant thanks to morning rain. Could be a bit on the humid side, but temperatures should only climb to the lower 80s. Clouds should decrease throughout the day as well. Outdoor plans late afternoon into the evening look great as of now!

A stray shower or storm is possible tomorrow, but I am not expecting much from it.

Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s, which is below average for this time of year. Our nighttime lows over the next few days will be very comfortable in the lower 60s.

Our forecast gradually warms over the next few days with highs climbing back into the lower 90s by Labor Day. This should stretch into Tuesday as well. Then, our pattern shifts between the lower 90s to mid 80s, then back to lower 90s into next weekend.

Signs are pointing towards a fairly dry stretch of weather with most of the storm chances staying north and west. Any wobble could move that pattern closer to Kansas.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears