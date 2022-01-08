Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler temperatures to wrap up the weekend, warm up on the way

Temperatures were off to a warmer start to the weekend for some folks across Kansas.

The heat will not linger long as a cold front passes through the state.

It will not provide us with much in the way of moisture. An isolated shower along and east of the Turnpike remains possible tonight along with a few flurries across northwestern Kansas as colder air ushers in on the back side of this system.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the teens and 20s once again under gusty north winds.

A brief drop in temperatures will return Sunday as more sunshine builds across the state. Daytime highs are expected to rest into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Winds could easily gust upwards of 30 MPH across central into eastern Kansas on Sunday.

This seasonable chill does not linger with us long. Winds turn back out of the south on Monday. Under abundant sunshine to start the work week, temperatures will continue to climb into the 50s to near 60 degrees by the middle of the week.

South winds will begin to increase the moisture in our atmosphere by Thursday as a storm system approaches from the southwest. This will increase our chance for rain Thursday into Friday for parts of the Sunflower State.

A cold front arriving late Thursday will bring cooling temperatures back just in time for the weekend. Any moisture by the end of the week would be beneficial in this part of the state. As it comes into closer view, we will continue to nail down the details of this next system. Until then, folks that have been looking forward to more mild temperatures, after a cold start to the year, will want to soak in the mild days through much of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige