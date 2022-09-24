After a toasty Saturday, temperatures will slide back into the 70s and 80s tomorrow as northerly winds take hold of the forecast. Sunny skies will be the trend with a pleasant breeze out of the north.

If you plan to head out the McConnell Air Force Base’s Open House and Air Show, bring water and sunscreen. Temperatures will be comfortable, with highs in the low 80s by the afternoon. Be sure to meet Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and meteorologists Warren Sears and Lucy Doll in the STEM hangar. We will have Storm Tracker 3 and many experiments to share!

Temperatures hover in the low 80s for the start of the week. This is around our average for this time of year.

Dry and sunny skies will be the story this week. Unfortunately, rain chances look slim for the next 6-10 days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 59 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 82 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 52 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll