Thank you to last night’s cold front for the much-needed cooldown today! Highs were in the 70s and 80s for most of the region today, while southcentral and southeast Kansas were closer to our seasonal average in the low 90s.

A few spotty showers have lingered in southwest Kansas this evening. Most of this activity will move along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line overnight.

Temperatures settle back into the 50s and 60s. Western Kansas will see cooler temperatures as skies clear out overnight. The lingering cloud cover over the central portion of the state will help to act as a blanket and keep temperatures a bit warmer.

Tomorrow will feature another round of below-average temperatures across the state. Northerly winds will help to transport cool, dry air into the region.

Our next round of rainfall will hold off until Monday. Northwest Kansas will see a few showers and storms arrive during the late afternoon and advance across the area into the evening. A few spotty showers will push into southwest Kansas overnight, but storms will fall apart before moving into the central part of the state.

We stay blissfully below average for the first few days of the week. Temperatures will steadily climb to the 90s and eventually flirt with the triple digits by next weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will build back in across the Plains. Above-average temperatures will be the trend across much of the United States for the first full week of September. This bubble of high pressure will also chase away our rain chances as it influences our weather pattern for the start of the month.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 63 Wind: NE/E 5-10

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll