A cold front has cleared the state overnight and is now heading southeast through Oklahoma into Arkansas.

The front triggered thunderstorms with some heavy downpours across Kansas during much of Saturday night but little in the way of severe weather. Recent thunderstorms to the southwest and south of Wichita have slipped south into northern Oklahoma. We are starting this Sunday with comfortable temperatures in the lower to middle 60s with a few 50s in western Kansas.

Leftover spotty showers are dissipating in extreme northern and southwest Kansas. This will leave us with a nice Sunday with comfortable temperatures and a gusty north to northwest wind. Highs today will mainly be in the 70s to lower 80s, below average for mid-June.

An upper level system tracking mainly southwest of the Sunflower state will trigger more thunderstorms very late this afternoon and especially tonight.

Some storms can produce some large hail and damaging winds with a tornado possible over western Kansas. The greatest threat appears to be across southwest Kansas. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have any Sunday night plans.

Temperatures tonight will be cooler than last night behind the cold frontal passage with lows dropping into the 50s across the region.

As we begin the work week Monday, temperatures will remain below the mid-June average but will be comfortable. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s with some of Northwest Kansas staying in the 60s and a few readings near 80 close to the Oklahoma state line.

Thunderstorms will still be roaming across western Kansas on Monday, but central and eastern Kansas will enjoy a dry and comfortable start to the workweek. On Monday night into Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will again increase in coverage statewide as our weekend cold front reverses course and heads back north toward the Sunflower state as a warm front.

We will start to see some warming on Tuesday. Once the warm front pushes northeast of the area, temperatures will turn much warmer the remainder of next week along with lower chances for any thunderstorms. Temperatures will head back for the 80s and 90s late this week and especially during the upcoming last weekend of Spring.

The official start of Summer occurs in just 10 more days on Wednesday, June 21.

6/11/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: NW/NE 10-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Meteorologist Jack Boston