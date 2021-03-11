Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler Thursday, front sparks active pattern

Our severe threat has tapered but there could still be an early shower or storm to the southeast of the turnpike. As the cold front continues to dip to our south everyone will experience a cooler morning.

Winds are lighter but will still be breezy. Our wind direction has switched out of the northeast, this will cool highs down into the 60s and 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. There will be more clouds the farther southeast you are where a shower can’t be ruled out. We’ll stay pretty dry until tonight. This is when the front to our south will spark some showers and storms that will build back north into the area. This will be late in the overnight and by early Friday. Temperatures to start the day will be in the 20s to 40s.

As storms initially move in from the south they’ll need to be monitored because an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible to the south.

Scattered showers and storms will last through Friday as they track southwest to northeast. The front to our south will keep active weather in play. By late Friday night into Saturday there could be some wintry weather mixing with the rain to the far west and northwest.

Rain is likely through Saturday and we’ll need to continue to monitor the threat of a strong to severe storm. Large hail, damaging gusts, and heavy rain are the main storm threats.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for portions of Central Kansas through Sunday morning. Up to several inches of rain will be possible in Central and Eastern Kansas with lesser amounts to the west. Anyone who lives in a flood prone area or near a body of water will need to watch the forecast and conditions closely.

Rain and rain/snow shower chances will start to drop by the end of the weekend but an area of low pressure spinning through the region could still spin up a shower through Monday.

Highs will stay cool through late next week. Another quick moving system could bring a shower chance back into the area by Tuesday and Wednesday.