Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler today, slowly warming through weekend

Temperatures are cooler today behind the front that passed through this morning. The northerly wind will stay gusty through the afternoon then slow down as the sun sets. Fire Weather Warnings are in place again today for counties to the north. Below average temperatures will top out in the 40s and 50s with the coolest air out west. We cannot rule out a sprinkle or flurry near the Kansas/Colorado state line. Most of the moisture will stay away from the state. Tomorrow morning, frost is possible since temperatures drop near or below freezing. Then dry conditions set in and we see a lot of sunshine later this week and into the weekend. Warmer conditions are expected as temperatures slowly warm to the 60s to end the work week and 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows are also more mild making for comfortable mornings and nights.