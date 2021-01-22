Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler today with rain and snow showers in the forecast

Today will be cooler than yesterday’s comfortable conditions. Highs will be in the mid 40s with increasing cloud cover.

A warm front to the south will help to increase moisture and breezy southerly wind tomorrow before a cold front on Sunday.

A few sprinkles are possible on Saturday, but a more promising chance for rain will come late Sunday into Monday.

By Monday morning, widespread rain and snow showers are likely across the state. This will cause a slippery commute Monday morning.

We will clear off in the afternoon, only to have several more spotty rain and snow showers through the mid week.

On Wednesday, snow showers look more widespread which could add accumulation on top of preexisting snow.

By about Thursday more sunshine is expected and temperatures warm. Until then, Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s with a good amount of cloud cover.