Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler trend into the week ahead, chances for rain return

We have had a beautiful weekend throughout Kansas with comfortable temperatures and winds not too strong until this afternoon.

Today was our last unseasonably warm day before temperatures begin to cool for the work week. A cold front has been working through Kansas Sunday which will help to usher in cooler temperatures on northwesterly winds.

Overnight, a few clouds will track from west to east but will come through dry as the cold front continues its track across the state. Lows will be in the 20s to the northwest and the 40s farther east.

Temperatures on Monday will be cooler with highs in the 50s and lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday morning offers up some frost to the north as lows dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wichita should be able to avoid this as temperatures to the south will be a few degrees warmer. Clouds start to build in throughout the day to signal a soggy, cooler pattern that takes over by the second half of the week. Our wind flow will be predominately from the north.

While a sprinkle is possible Tuesday, it looks dry until Wednesday. Activity at this time looks sparse but more concentrated out west.

We will more than likely see snow mix in with rain as the week progresses to the west. Better rain chances align Thursday into Friday.

It will be a cool rain with temperatures below average.

Rainfall amounts look promising and welcoming for this prolonged event at the end of the work week.

I do not see the warmth starting to return until a week from Tuesday! Another cold front the following week could quickly reset temps and drop us below the norm again for late April! If temperatures come to fruition, much of the state to the north and west will not be done with overnight subfreezing temps just yet. Severe storm chances look low this week and the following.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman