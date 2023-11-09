Clouds are streaming our way in the upper levels of the atmosphere. These are associated with a southern track system producing rain for portions of Oklahoma down through Texas and Arkansas.

Much of this cloud cover will move out overnight, allowing temps with light winds to tumble into the 20s and 30s.

More sunshine on the docket for Friday with highs a few degrees warmer, but near seasonal averages.

A weak and fast-moving piece of energy works up from the southwest beginning Friday night. A few sprinkles could get squeezed out over the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest Kansas.

As it tracks to the northeast, it will keep clouds in play for the first half of Saturday and a few more sprinkles north of I-70. That will be about it when it comes to moisture for the next week!

A ridge of high pressure then takes over the central part of the country.

More sunshine Sunday and this high building in will prompt temps to jump just a touch above the seasonal norm into next week.

Count on beautiful fall afternoons in the 60s and chilly overnights. A few clouds may mix in from time to time, but sunshine will dominate next week. The following weekend, there are indications of an approaching storm system.

Models are not in consensus right now how this evolves for us. Cooler temps will be on the horizon, but the level of moisture we pick up will need to be ironed out as we get closer.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 60 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 66 Lo: 39 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman