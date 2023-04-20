The storms have cleared out and we are looking at a nice mild day across Kansas. Cooler weather with highs in the 50s northwest, 60s to 70s elsewhere.

A few spotty showers will be possible in the area today but chances remain low at just 10% to 20% for any given location, no significant rain is expected.

Cooler weather will be here over the weekend with highs cooling down to the 50s for Saturday. Next week, a series of disturbances is expected to move across the area and bring better chances of rain to larger portions of Kansas.

4/20/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 71 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 44 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 67 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 34 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy.