Friday’s cold front will knock us back to reality for the weekend. Winds are strong out there this morning, still out of the north. We will see those relax a bit during the day on Saturday, but temperatures will struggle to climb out of the lower to mid 40s. A few spots to the northeast may get stuck in the upper 30s.

Expect a good deal of sunshine for Saturday, but those winds stay persistent enough to make a difference through the afternoon. Some clouds work in to northern Kansas later on today.

We warm a few degrees heading into Sunday, but it is not until Monday where we really feel the spring-like changes. Kansas will head back toward the lower 60s, with a few mid 60s by Tuesday. We start to see some changes mid-week with our next storm system. This will likely bring a shot of winter for late next week.

Our next storm system looks to tap into some moisture from the Gulf. This will help feed this storm. Right now, guidance is pinning this system to start out as mostly rain heading through Wednesday, with potentially a few thunderstorms.

There will be a mix of cold air late Wednesday to help transition over to some snow on Thursday. The exact location of the snow is to be determined. I do think part of the Sunflower State will see some measurable snow on the back end of this system. We will gather more details over the next few days.

2/12/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 43 Wind: N/SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 23 Wind: S/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 46 Wind: N/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 61 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain and storms.

Thu: Hi: 37 Lo: 16 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 47 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.