Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler winds mid-week with showers around

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled and the strongest storms have pushed to the east ahead of a cold front. As the backside of this system tracks through the area it will still spin some showers and possibly a rumble into the area. A few snowflakes will be possible early in the day to the west and northwest but most wintry weather will likely melt on contact when it hits the pavement. If there’s any light accumulation it will be on grassy surfaces.

Winds behind the front are out of the northwest and they’re still gusty too. This will lead to a chilly start to the day for everyone.

Winds today will be strong and could gust up to 40 to 45 mph. Wind alerts will be in effect for portions of Central and Western Kansas.

This northwest flow will keep cooler air flowing into the area. High temperatures won’t be able to rebound much. They’ll only be able to reach the 50s with a few 40s mixed in.

It won’t just be the northwest winds that cool us down below average but also cloud cover and some scattered showers.

Western Kansas will be much drier by the evening and Central Kansas will follow during the overnight.

Winds will remain gusty Thursday as this system continues to pull away from us. Combine this with drier conditions and fire weather concerns will rise again. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued to the west.

There will be a few more chances of an isolated shower or storm over the coming days but those chances will favor Central Kansas Friday into early Saturday and Sunday into early Monday. We’ll warm back up into the 70s then some impulses from the north will cool us back down closer to average into the 60s next week.