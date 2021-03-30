Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler winds move in Tuesday

Wind alerts have been canceled but a new Fire Weather Warning has been issued to the north.

Winds won’t be as strong today but they’ll still be gusty at times, especially to start the day. It would be best to continue to avoid outdoor burning and be mindful of not creating any sparks.

Winds will gradually turn lighter through the day. They’ve also switched out of the north as a cold front cuts through the area.

This is causing a significant division in our temperatures. Portions of Northwest Kansas are starting the day below freezing while temps are milder farther southeast.

After warm highs in the 70s and 80s yesterday, we’ll be much cooler today in the 50s to 40s.

There’s a small chance of a rain or rain/snow shower behind the front that will try to flirt with the Kansas/Colorado line. This chance will continue into the night and a shower will try to skim the Kansas/Oklahoma line. Most of us will stay dry as moisture will struggle to materialize.

High pressure quickly builds back into the region to clear out our skies Wednesday. Mid-week highs will be slightly below average before we warm back up through the 60s, 70s, and even 80s the rest of the week. High pressure will keep skies sunny and dry too.