Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler with rain in the forecast for your holiday weekend

Today will be much quieter than the past few days. Highs will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s. This is cooler than what we expect this time of year.

We will be dry with partly cloudy skies for the whole state except for those out west.

A few of our southwestern counties should watch for a storm or two today.

Overnight a few storms will find their way out west as a boundary moves in from Colorado.

Keep your eye on the radar for storms during the day on Saturday. These are not expected to be widespread severe, but a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out.

By Sunday, wet weather is expected for the whole state. These storms will have a low chance for severe characteristics. The biggest threat will be flooding roadways due to heavy downpours. If you have any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, you will want to stay weather aware.

This system will track east by Monday afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be impressive with over 2 inches of accumulation for some. The majority of this rain will fall on Sunday.

While the severe potential is low, wet weather will cover the state to end the long weekend. It will not be a total washout, but be prepared to have an indoor option for any outdoor events.

The workweek will look drier with slim rain chances. Temperatures will only be in the 60s for the weekend. We will warm to the 80s by Thursday and Friday.