Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler work week start, severe weather possible Tuesday

An active stretch of weather carries over into early this week as two potent storm systems track through the Central High Plains.

One of those systems impacts us today. Last night strong storms targeted central into eastern Kansas, bringing beneficial rain to select areas. Now we are in position of the cold front tracking well to our east into the evening. Wraparound showers, especially north, are still possible early this evening.

A couple lines of storms have developed ahead of the cold front and are quickly racing through Missouri. These storms will undergo intensification across the state line where all forms of severe weather are possible in Missouri. There is an usually high risk for tornadoes this time of year for this part of our country where a Tornado Watch stands until 10 PM.

Crisp temperatures return overnight and into Monday. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Cheyenne and Sherman counties to the northwest.

Skies clear and we will have the coolest daytime highs Monday in the northeast with warmer temps to the southwest. There will be a wide range with the southwest corner returning to the 80s Monday afternoon!

As winds switch from the south, there will be an uptick in dew points or moisture heading into Tuesday. Moisture looks high enough to feed into the next potent system capable of severe weather Tuesday evening and into the overnight.

All hazards from damaging winds to hail and isolated tornadoes are on the table. A large chunk of Kansas is outlined in the severe storm risk by Tuesday evening. This Weather Aware Day includes central and western Kansas, basically from near I-135 and points west.

Storms will track east into Wednesday.

Rainfall totals from heavier storms will easily be in the neighborhood of an inch or two with locally higher amounts. As the next system approaches on Tuesday, winds will howl! Sustained wind speeds above 20 MPH will persist not only ahead of this system, but also behind it through Friday morning! Gusts will be between 30 and 40 MPH during this time with isolated gusts to 50.

Temperatures will be comfortably cool and seasonable the remainder of the work week with sunshiny skies. Highs will be in the 60s with overnight lows from the 30s to the 40s.

Halloween looks spooktacular! Trick-Or-Treat temps will be in the upper 40s to the upper 50s farther south with clear to partly cloudy skies.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman