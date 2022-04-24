Saturday night’s cold front did its job! We are starting our Sunday a bit on the cool side. This trend will stick with us into the afternoon as highs will only climb to the 60s and lower 70s thanks to northwest flow in place.

Winds will be a bit lighter than we have recently seen, but those in northwest Kansas will still have to deal with gusty conditions. Those gusts could reach 30-40 mph, but will eventually subside later in the afternoon and evening.

Cooler air will hangout into Monday. Expect some 60s for afternoon highs. Our average high for this time of year is 70 degrees, and we will likely climb above that as we push through the rest of the week. We will notice an uptick in moisture and warmth on Thursday and Friday, helping bring back that humid feel.

With the uptick in moisture will bring the chance for a few spotty showers and storms. It looks like the first chance could come Wednesday night with off and on rounds through Friday. This does not look like a widespread event, just scattered chances.

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 70 Wind: NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 42 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 65 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: N/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 72 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 75 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears