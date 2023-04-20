Winds are breezy behind the cold front that passed through the region with plenty of sunshine across Kansas. The winds should ease quite a bit by sundown, which will set up ideal conditions for cooling overnight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight in northwest Kansas, bringing frost and freeze headlines for many.

High fire danger persists to the west through Thursday evening, with Fire Weather Warnings through 8 PM. Fire Weather Watches cover north-central Kansas in anticipation of more fire danger Friday.

A few sprinkles and showers are possible north and west with a higher focus to the southwest into Friday. Any amounts will be meager.

Friday’s highs will be mild again in the from the 50s to the 70s, coolest in the northwest. Another push of cold air comes in Friday night and will cool things down to the 50s on Saturday.

Two decent systems may bring a healthy amount of rainfall to the state next week. Rich moisture and slow moving upper level storm systems will bring the potential of widespread, soaking rains to large parts of Kansas, including the drought-stricken southwest!

A half inch to an inch will be common in many spots with locally higher amounts.

This stretch does not look severe, but day after day of cloudy skies and rain chances will be beneficial to our drought and keep temperatures cool in the 50s and 60s for the final week of April.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers. Lo: 44 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 67 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 34 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 60 Lo: 44 Cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman