The cold front is set to sweep through Kansas by tonight.

Any moisture will be limited to the north of I-70 and East of the Turnpike into the overnight in the form of sprinkles. We have a significant amount of upper-level cloud cover around that will thin by tomorrow once we are on the other side of the frontal passage. Lows tonight will be chilly in the 20s to low 40s

Temps return to normal November standards Friday.

There is also an uptick in winds. Gusts could still approach 40 MPH briefly behind it before relaxing tomorrow.

Temperatures will swing warmer with a surge of the 60s Saturday. Saturday night a storm system moves into the Plains.

Scattered showers will be possible Saturday night and stick around through Sunday. Monday also looks damp.

Most of this should be light so it will not be a drought-busting kind of rain. However, anything helps at this point. Cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s are expected into next week.

With some moisture leftover as this system begins to depart on Monday, it could fall as snow especially north and west.

Accumulations will be kept to a minimum because it has been too warm. Dry conditions are then expected through Thanksgiving. Immediately after, a strong Arctic blast sinks south.

This might also combine with a touch of snow into the following weekend.

The degree to the depth of this cold still needs to be worked out but temps the following weekend might struggle to be close to freezing.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 41 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 58 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 34 Wind: NE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 35 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 47 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 51 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman