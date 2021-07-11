Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooling off a bit to end the weekend

After a few storms rocked South Central and Southeast Kansas Saturday afternoon and evening, the state is left quiet early Sunday morning. A few straggling showers on the back side of this system can be found up toward the Kansas City area.

The entire state is generally starting off a little cooler and much less humid thanks to that cold front finally pushing through. Most of us are sitting in the upper 50s and 60s temperature wise to start the day, with dew points also sitting in that level.

You will notice some much needed relief this afternoon as temperatures will only climb to the lower 80s and dew points stay in the 50s and low 60s.

A stray afternoon pop-up shower or storm is not out of the question, but most should stay dry.

Enjoy the “cooler” air as temperatures heat up again for the upcoming week. It looks like we will climb to the mid 80s for Monday with lower 90s by midweek.

The intense humidity returns also midweek, but only for some. A persistent pattern should lock muggy conditions in for the eastern half of the state into next weekend. This is likely going to be a good focus for spotty showers and thunderstorms. We will keep some slight storm chances starting Tuesday and lasting likely into the weekend. A big, organized event is not looking likely as of right now, but storms could be more widespread in coverage on Thursday. Something to keep an eye on.