Storm Track 3 Forecast: Crisp fall feel carries us into the weekend

Crisp, fall-like mornings are back. These brisk morning lows will make a return Saturday morning with some locations nearing the freezing mark or below.

Frost and freeze alerts have been issued for northcentral Kansas into Saturday morning. Where Freeze Warnings are in place, temperatures could drop into the 20s overnight.

Frost Advisories are also in effect for northcentral into southwestern Kansas. It is best to cover up any sensitive flowers or plants or bring them inside for the night if you are under these advisories and watches.

Our weather pattern is taking a quiet turn into the weekend. High pressure is building in which will allow for abundant sunshine to take over and a dry sky to prevail.

This will lead to mild daytime highs climbing into the 60s and 70s Saturday.

By the end of the weekend, some spots may be nearing the 80 degree mark again before a cold front moves into the state. Winds will also start to increase out of the south as our next storm system takes shape across eastern Colorado late Monday. Some gusts could be in excess of 30 MPH through Tuesday.

This front will sweep through the state late Tuesday evening. Moisture looks to make a minimal return by the middle of the week keeping rain chances isolated Wednesday across central Kansas.

The front will help to reset temperature back into the 60s and 70s for daytime highs through the end of next week with overnight lows remaining into the 40s and 50s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige