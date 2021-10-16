Storm Track 3 Forecast: Crisp fall pattern locks in

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories continue for parts of north central and most of western Kansas this morning.

Many communities in this area will continue to see temperatures closer to that freezing mark around sunrise, then warm into the 60s and very low 70s this afternoon.

We are looking at high pressure in place, so enjoy the abundant sunshine out there today.

As high pressure slides east for Sunday, winds pick up out of the south. This will allow for slightly warmer air to work back in. 60s turn to 70s for Sunday.

Our average high for this time of year in Wichita is 71 degrees. We will likely see near average air, give or take a few degrees, as we head through the upcoming week. Fall is really going to feel like fall!

A small disturbance rolling through on Wednesday morning could spark a few extra showers and increase cloud coverage in the area. I am not expecting much from this right now.

Other than that, we should anticipate a great deal of sunshine over the extended outlook.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears