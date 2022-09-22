Happy first day of fall! It sure is feeling like it with a chilly and gloomy morning. This is a huge change from yesterday as many of us in southern Kansas will be 30 to 40 degrees cooler. Expect highs today to range from the upper 50s northwest, to the lower 70s to the south. Expect mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain chances, mainly early, and then again late. Winds stay out of the northeast/east, helping us stay cooler.

Morning rain was spotty, but some communities were able to beautifully benefit. We will see a little lull in the action midday and into the afternoon. Another wave pushes in from the west later in the evening into the overnight. This is expected to be another area of light to moderate rainfall, little to no thunder expected.

We keep another slim and spotty chance into Friday morning mainly for central and eastern Kansas before the clouds start to clear for the afternoon. Friday night plans look dry as of now, just cool.

With the return of some afternoon sunshine on Friday and winds a bit more out of the south, we will notice temperatures climbing a bit more.

Close to 80 on Friday with some warmer air into the upper 80s on Saturday. Another front begins to move through into Sunday, knocking us back into the lower 80s for a good chunk of next week.

Early fall outlooks keep us near or slightly above average for the next two weeks.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 66 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 53 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 80 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: N/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears