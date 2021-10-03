Storm Track 3 Forecast: Crisp mornings, warm afternoons expected this week

Crisp mornings and mild afternoons – this is what fall is all about in Kansas! The storm system that brought unsettled weather to the region is now to the east, allowing a pattern shift of quiet and mostly clear skies to prevail this week.

Overnight under a starry sky, temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will bounce back into the lower 80s Monday afternoon. Dew points are low which will allow temperatures to feel comfortable early this week.

We will be sandwiched between two pieces of energy, one of which to the East will try to bring clouds and a few showers into eastern Kansas Tuesday into Wednesday. This should stay far enough east of our region, keeping us dry.

High temperatures this week will generally be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. I see a brief warm up where a lower 90-degree temperature reading cannot be ruled out from Thursday to the southwest to include most of southern Kansas Friday into Saturday.

Above average temperatures will favor the central to eastern portions of the country as cooling takes place to the west.

This heat builds ahead of our next cold front. Before this system’s arrival, we will have an increase in winds where gusts between 35 and 45 MPH are possible from Thursday night through part of next weekend.

The next system to watch is a week from now. A developing low pressure system next Sunday from the southwest could bring a return of rain to the region along with a reset of our temperatures. While the air behind the next front is cool, we still look to avoid frost headlines for now as we approach the middle of October.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman