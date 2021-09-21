Storm Track 3 Forecast: Crisp start, nice fall finish Tuesday

A potent cold front has cleared the area and while most of the storms in the region are to our east there is still some moisture behind the front. A few sprinkles and showers will track through the area through mid morning. Rainfall will be light to moderate and severe weather is not expected.

The bigger weather story today will be the change in our temperatures. Everyone will notice a cooler start this morning in the 40s to the 60s.

Most of the clouds and raindrops will clear out by midday.

Winds will not be as strong today but they will still be breezy. Winds will also be out of the northwest which will continue to filter in cooler air. Highs for the last full day of summer will be in the 70s.

Skies will be fair the rest of the day. Stormcast wants to spark a sprinkle late in the day closer to Eastern Kansas but we will likely stay dry.

Skies will continue to clear out after dark and more of us will want to throw on some long sleeves by early tomorrow morning. Lows will dip into the 40s across the area.

The chill that we will feel to start Wednesday will be fitting for the beginning of the first day of fall. Skies will be bright and highs Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer but still pleasant in the 70s to the low 80s. Enjoy the fall feel before temperatures rise even more. We will keep warming through the 80s during the latter part of the week but it will not get too toasty.

High pressure will keep a tight grip on the region which means we have sunny and dry days ahead all the way into next week. Everyone can go ahead and start making their weekend plans now since weather worries will be at a minimum.