Storm Track 3 Forecast: Critical fire conditions today, severe weather Tuesday

Warm and windy are the main conditions today. Wind gusts will exceed 35 mph.

We have Fire Weather Watches and Warnings for today and Monday. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

The highs this afternoon will warm to the 70s and 80s. A lot of sunshine can be expected, but don’t rule out the clouds. Since we are in a more active pattern, clouds will filter in and out.

Tomorrow we will also be in the 80s with strong wind from the south.

Temperatures just keep climbing until we get to Tuesday. This is when we will expect strong to severe storms.

The warmer temperatures and increase in dew point are all ingredients for severe weather. The SPC issued a Slight Risk for storms near south central Kansas then down into Oklahoma and Texas. All hazards are possible with this system. We will have more details on this system in the coming days.

Temperatures take a hit after the cold front passes through, but we stay dry through the weekend. Temperatures warm back up to the 80s by Saturday.