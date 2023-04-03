Wild winds will return to the region over the next 24 hours along with widespread critical to extreme fire concerns.

Right now, a front is sitting across the state. It will twitch slightly, but keep the state divided on temps.

Significantly warmer air is positioned south of this boundary and cooler air to the north. Any showers today north of I-70 and East of Salina, quickly depart to the northeast.

High Wind Warnings and Fire Weather Warnings stretch across our viewing area Tuesday. Winds gusting from 40-60 MPH will be common.

Dry conditions, warm temps and a drop in humidity will enable high fire danger.

Showers will wraparound this system for northern areas. Some snow may also mix in out west Tuesday night before our chances for moisture drop the rest of the week and over the weekend.

Storms develop later Tuesday from Lyon to Greenwood, Elk and Chautauqua counties.

This is where the severe event starts and ramps up for folks in Missouri. There will be another significant severe weather outbreak, unfortunately, expected to play out this week for our neighbors to the east.

Temps take a hit Wednesday into Thursday with morning lows in frost/freeze territory. Temperatures will return to average late this week and over the weekend. There is a slight chance for a few showers late Saturday into Sunday. Should still be a beautiful spring weekend for getting out and about across Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 57 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 84 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 32 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 63 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 47 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman