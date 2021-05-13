Storm Track 3 Forecast: Daily chances for storms are possible across the Sunflower State into next week

Sunshine and clouds mixed have returned once again Thursday.

A south wind takes over today which means the moisture will be building over the coming days to help fuel better chances for rain. The boundary that will spark the first round of showers and storms today sits just to the west of the Sunflower State.

Daytime highs will be into the 60s and 70s this afternoon.

Overnight lows will be down into the 40s and 50s by Friday morning.

We will keep an eye on rain and storm chances the next few days as each passing disturbance will carry the threat for isolated strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

As multiple rounds of rain pass through the region, flooding will also start to become a concern through next week as indications still lean towards rainfall totals that could exceed 3″ in localized locations.

Thursday, the severe threat will need to be monitored across western Kansas as showers and storms develop by late afternoon.

Isolated storms will continue to push to the southeast through the evening before rain starts to fill in farther to the east.

A Marginal Risk has been painted once again across western Kansas again for Friday as one or two storms could produce severe wind gusts up to 60 mph or large hail.

Scattered showers and storms look to develop in eastern Colorado and slide east across the state line Friday evening.

The potential for strong to severe storms remains painted across southwestern Kansas as it is extended eastward into southcentral Kansas Saturday.

Additional rain chances linger through next week as several more disturbances pass through. Temperatures will remain seasonable for this time of year as daytime highs remain in the 70s and overnight lows into the 50s and 60s. As these disturbances pass through, winds will remain breezy through early next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige