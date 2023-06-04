Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to track across western Kansas this evening. Western Kansas is much cooler than central Kansas this afternoon as they have seen more rain and cloud cover today.

Spotty showers and storms linger tonight but will fizzle as we approach midnight. A stray shower will be possible in the early morning though much of the region will be dry by the start of Monday.

Temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s across the state tonight. A few passing clouds will dance across the sky.

Daily opportunities for rain stick around into the coming week. Isolated afternoon showers still be fueled by the heat of the day and the moisture in the atmosphere.

Spotty showers will flare up in the afternoon tomorrow. Rain will be hit or miss, with not everyone needing to reach for the umbrella.

Temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s, with western Kansas just a touch cooler than central Kansas. Temperatures will be on par with our seasonal average making for a pleasant start to the first full week of June.

Despite spotty showers nearly every day this week, temperatures will stay warm. Highs in the afternoons will remain steady in the mid-80s until we see a dip into the low 80s by Sunday.

Cooler air will arrive with more chances for rainfall as we head into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll