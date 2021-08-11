Storm Track 3 Forecast: Daily storm chance possible into the weekend, isolated strong to severe

Today temperatures soared into the 100s again as Wichita hit the century mark for the 5th time so far this year.

Heat advisories remain in effect through evening from central into eastern Kansas until 9PM.

A nearby frontal boundary is providing a focus for shower and thunderstorm development this evening.

A Marginal Risk extends from the northeast corner back to the southwest. A few storms will reach severe thresholds where damaging winds are possible. Hail may be less of a concern, but still possible this evening. Storms have formed to the southwest and the atmosphere will unzip to the northeast, enabling more storms to strengthen.

This activity will track to the east/northeast and fade into the overnight.

Temperatures tonight remain on the muggy side with lows into the 60s and 70s.

Thursday will have a more pronounced front enter the northwest. We will bake once again ahead of this feature with highs in the 90s. A few spots will flirt with the century mark.

We will see an uptick in shower and thunderstorm development by early evening across a good portion of our viewing area.

Wichita might even partake in a raindrop or two out of this round.

A Marginal Risk extends over much of the state with an upgrade to Slight Risk farther east. Large hail and damaging winds are possible in any stronger storm. Storm motion will not be that fast, so high rainfall amounts are possible in any strong storm.

As this frontal boundary passes through, it will effectively take the edge off the heat. Depending on where it sits Friday evening before washing out, another batch of storms will form primarily to the south.

Over the weekend, storms look to favor areas north of our region, primarily in Nebraska. This may try to make a squeeze play on the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 80s and lower 90s with some relief during the overnights as lows return to the 60s by the weekend.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman