Strong thunderstorms rolled through much of central Kansas earlier today, but sunshine has already returned to the areas that started the day with the storms. The storms are all east of the I-135 corridor now and will continue to move into Missouri and eastern Oklahoma through early afternoon.

Temperatures which were cooled into the 60s by the morning storms are now recovering on their way back to the 90s this afternoon.

We’re not done with the storms, however. We have an enhanced to moderate risk for severe storms later this afternoon and this evening with damaging winds, large hail and a possible tornado.

This afternoon will be fairly quiet with no more than a spotty hit-and-miss storms. But, another wave of storms will form in southeast Colorado, southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma panhandle by late Tuesday afternoon and into early Tuesday evening then strengthen into a strong complex of severe thunderstorms. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and even a possible tornado.

The complex will plow east through southern Kansas, including the Wichita area and northern Oklahoma through late this evening before they start to weaken farther east after midnight.

As a large upper-level high pressure ridge builds in from the south where Texas has been cooking lately.

This is where our heat supply will come from Wednesday into Thursday.

Storm chances will be isolated out west where this high will be weaker and small disturbances keep traveling by our region. There is already another severe risk to the northwest for late Thursday, especially during the night.

This furnace blast will be short as temps start to come down Friday as scattered rain chances ramp up before the weekend. Friday will be one of the better chances for rain this week across the state. Overall, the Holiday weekend looks nice with highs significantly cut down to the 80s for highs. Next week looks unsettled at times with highs near, if not below, average for this time of year.

6/27/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Storms this evening can contain damaging winds, large hail and possibly an isolated tornado. Lo: 73 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 103 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 77 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston