Storm Track 3 Forecast: Damaging wind event and extreme fire danger inevitable Wednesday

An impactful damaging wind event is likely over Kansas through Wednesday. Winds have started the climb today and will increase further by midnight.

On Wednesday, winds sustained between 20 and 50 MPH will occur with winds gusting anywhere from 50 to more than 70 MPH! Is it possible that a wind gust or two reaches higher than 80 MPH? Yes! The strongest wind gusts will appear first in southwest Kansas Wednesday morning.

This max will then track into central Kansas by the lunch hour with a path to the northeast by late evening.

All along this road, winds will be capable of downing power lines, trees and causing widespread power outages.

With the dry nature of the ground, this will inevitably kick up a tremendous amount of dust that will drastically reduce visibility. High profile vehicles will have a hard time driving from eastern Colorado through Kansas, Nebraska and northwest Missouri Wednesday. High Wind Warnings extend across most of the region.

In addition, there is an extreme risk for wildfires. Any fire that starts will spread quickly and firefighters will have a hard time containing anything that is triggered.

Ahead of this front, we will easily warm into the 60s and 70s before temperatures drop with the northwesterly flow behind the front.

There is a chance for some light rain to develop near and north of I-70. Snow is likely farther north into Nebraska, outside of our viewing area. Anything looks light and the chance is low of seeing much of any moisture here at home.

Farther east, especially east of the Turnpike, we stand a chance for isolated thunderstorm development. As storms become better organized, a few may become severe but not until crossing the state line into Missouri.

Winds will ease by midnight as cooler air moves south into Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop to the 40s and 50s. Most of the region will still trend above average for this time of year. We have another push of cooler air that will trigger light rain to our southeast Friday, but the KSN Storm Track 3 viewing area misses out.

Over the weekend, highs will drop to the 30s and 40s Saturday with a slightly warmer turn by Sunday. Next week looks dry as we approach Christmas with near seasonable highs. The overnights will be cold, but the days are not too difficult to handle as the warmth tries to fight back before a late week cold front. We need the rain and nothing is looking great for the next 7 to 10 days, only deepening our drought.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman