Storm Track 3 Forecast: Damaging wind potential increasing, cooldown coming

Today our heat peaked. We had widespread upper 50s to the 60s throughout the state. This was 10° to 20° above average for this time of year ahead of a strong system.

Winds have started to increase and will become stronger overnight through Thursday and portions of Friday. Damaging wind gusts are possible! High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect.

Winds will be sustained between 20 and 40 MPH during this time as a strong storm system comes sweeping through the area. Gusts will exceed 50 MPH and potentially 60 MPH!

Conditions are dry and the increasing winds are not a good combination. Critical fire concerns are elevated for western and central Kansas until the winds calm. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect.

This system is starved for moisture in Kansas. A few sprinkles or flurries will be possible as the colder air sinks southward Thursday. By Friday, a lobe of moisture on the backside could produce light snow for Marion, Chase, Lyon, Morris, Geary and Dickinson counties. Any accumulation will be light, if any, as the majority of the moisture is to the northeast of our viewing area.

Temperatures will take a hit and return to the 40s the remainder of the work week. The weekend also offers up chilly and dry conditions. Next week looks cool and dry.

We will have to watch for an Arctic front the last weekend of January. The timing is still to be determined, but much colder days are on the horizon. With this change, we might be able to pick up some rain and/or snow. Stay tuned!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman