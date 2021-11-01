Storm Track 3 Forecast: Damp and chilly work week start, milder by the weekend

The bulk of today’s system impacted Nebraska with snow and rain. A few of our counties also saw snowfall accumulation over the last 24.

We will watch the remains through early evening to the east as a few rain showers will exit our region.

Attention then turns to the next system that comes in overnight. A wintry mix will develop in western Kansas.

Light accumulation of snow is possible to the northwest heading into Tuesday morning where temperatures will be below freezing. The rest of us will have chilly clouds with lows in the 30s and 40s.

The wave that produces rain and snow out west will undergo modification Tuesday, bringing widespread rain showers.

As this tracks southeast, light rain will favor areas south of I-70 Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will be around a quarter of an inch.

With winds turning more southerly, it will do little to warm us up with highs in the 30s and 40s. If temps can stay cool enough out west, then a few snowflakes may mix in with the rain during the day. Little to no snowfall accumulation is expected.

Seeing as this system lingers into Wednesday, there will be a small window where rain switches over to snow in central and western Kansas before turning to all rain again Wednesday. Rain should move out Wednesday morning.

Clouds clear the remainder of the work week. It will be a frosty morning Thursday as many morning low temperatures drop into the lower and middle 30s. May even feel a few cold upper 20s!

Warmth returns out west Thursday in the 60s with the 50s farther east. The warmth keeps building into the weekend. I would not be shocked to see a few towns to the southwest approach the upper 70s during this time. Temps farther east will return to average.

Next cold front gets its act together early next week. But, before it arrives, get ready for another battle with strong wind gusts in excess of 40 MPH.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman