Storm Track 3 Forecast: Damp and cooler Monday, more showers follow

Now that our next front has moved in it’s sparked some showers and storms. More rain will develop as the morning goes on. Even though some storms are possible a severe threat will reside farther south near the state line and in Oklahoma.

The front will stall out and won’t move much. This will keep rain around all day. After a warm and sunny weekend, clouds and showers will bring highs down into the 30s to 50s.

It’ll be colder to the northwest and west where some snow could mix with the rain. Not only the morning but the evening commute will require some additional time too.

Showers continue through the night with lows in the upper 20s to the low 40s.

Tuesday starts damp but we’ll gradually trend drier as an area of low pressure lifts to the north and northeast. This will help cooler locations today rebound back into the 50s. However, that rebound will come at the price of some gusty winds.

We’ll see a general inch or two of rain after drying out.

Another system quickly moves in Wednesday. Rain chances will be more likely the farther south you are and a rain/snow shower will be possible again to the west.

We’ll dry back out by early Thursday and then the active trend continues with another rain chance Friday into early Saturday. Most of the weekend is looking drier and this will help highs warm into the 60s.