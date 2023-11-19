Rain will continue off and on through the night, leading us into a damp and gloomy start to Thanksgiving Week.

Overnight lows will be chilly in western Kansas but not as cold where the rain persists, with little change in temperature expected through the night in Wichita.

As low pressure moves to our south in Oklahoma, moisture wrapping around on the north side of the low will keep the light rain going tomorrow. Again, the heaviest moisture favors areas near the turnpike and I-135, but some scattered off and on showers will persist in western Kansas through the afternoon.

With little sunshine to go around and winds switching around to the north, highs tomorrow will be chilly in the 40s and 50s.

Rain ends in the early evening tomorrow, with cool north winds bringing continued chilliness for Tuesday.

Thanksgiving this year will be on the cool side, but it will at least be dry with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Another storm system is on track to bring arctic chill and at least some precipitation to Kansas by Black Friday.

With the arctic air this system brings, it will be cold enough to support some snow potential. Snowfall amounts to look to be on the lighter side, but we will have to watch carefully in case any travel issues may develop.

Into the following week, temperatures are expected to remain cold. Any additional moisture next week may also carry opportunities to see wintry precipitation, but we will likely struggle to get moisture into Kansas during this time frame. Stick with KSN for updates!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy. 100% chance of rain. Lo: 45 Wind SE/E 8-18

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 50 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 52 Lo: 31 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 24 Mostly to partly cloudy.