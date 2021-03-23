Storm Track 3 Forecast: Damp, cool, and windy Tuesday

Low pressure will continue to spin showers through the area today. A rumble or two remains possible but severe weather isn’t expected. As low pressure lifts to the north and northeast it’ll carry the showers with it and we’ll gradually turn drier from south to north. Some snow mixed with rain will still be possible to the northwest but won’t be as significant as yesterday’s wintry weather.

The area has gotten a nice soaking over the last 24 hours while hazardous weather has remained at a minimum. Additional rainfall today could be heavy at times but any hazardous weather should continue to remain at a minimum.

There’s a dividing line in our temps this morning. It’s colder to the west where winds have switched out of the north and milder to the east.

All of our winds will be out of the north before the day is over and they’ll be gusty. In addition to the clouds and showers, this will keep us cool in the 40s to 50s.

It’ll be much drier tonight with the exception of a lingering sprinkle to the north. Lows will be chilly in the upper 20s to the 30s. There will also be some breaks in the clouds but they’ll thicken back up as another system moves in Wednesday.

A few showers will start to the southwest and then spread into more of the area as the day goes on. Wichita probably won’t see any rain until late in the day. Some snow mixing with the rain will be possible to the west and southwest. This is also where it’ll be cooler in the 40s, the rest of the area will be in the 50s.

Moisture lifts to the northeast again Wednesday night and most of it will be gone by early Thursday. Clouds will stay in place as another quick shower chance blossoms late Friday through early Saturday.

Even though more sun and milder 60s are expected by the weekend we may see this on/off rain trend into Monday.