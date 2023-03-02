The strong storm system we have been watching for days is digging farther south. This will rob portions of western Kansas from much measurable snowfall.

We will see an uptick in scattered showers farther southeast in Kansas into the evening and especially the overnight. As temperatures cool, some snow will mix in.

Accumulations look light, if at all, for snow as the main trajectory of this system just does not jive for us. Temps overnight around the Wichita area will be above freezing. Keep an eye on roadways early Friday morning, mainly north and east of Wichita with temps near and below freezing.

Most of the moisture should exit before 9 AM to the east Friday. Temperatures start to rebound back above-average Friday afternoon as clouds clear with the departing storm system. Most of Kansas will see highs well up in the 50s with some 60 degree readings along the Oklahoma state line. Parts of the northwest will have highs closer to 50.

Friday night a quick moving disturbance crosses Kansas from west to east. Better rain and snow accumulations, although light, are expected to the northwest. As the precipitation moves farther east overnight, it will tend to fall apart as it encounters drier air.

We keep warming Saturday and especially Sunday. The latter half of the weekend offers up highs in the 60s and 70s. We keep the warmth Monday before a cold front comes through dropping temps next Tuesday. It will not be a bitterly cold drop but will play into the following storm system toward the end of next week. That system looks capable of rain and snow.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 34 Wind: N 15-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 57 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman