Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dangerous cold and hazardous travel expected this weekend

It’s important that everyone stay weather aware over the next several days as dangerous cold and travel are expected. A Winter Storm Watch and Wind Chill Advisory have been issued for the area. Accumulating snow is likely and wind chills down to -15 to -30 will be possible.

Before conditions turn even worse we’ll have another cloudy day. Even though points west were able to get some sun yesterday they’ll cloud back up. We’ll also hold on to the chance for a few flurries today. Highs will be colder in the single digits to low teens.

Conditions are unsettled in the Western U.S. and a couple of systems that will swing through will bring moisture with them. The first wave gets started today with an increasing chance of snow to the north and west. A few snow showers spread into the rest of the area tonight and into Saturday. We’re not looking at much with this first round and most of it stays north of I-70.

A few flurries could still be around after midday Saturday but most of the snow will wrap by then. We’ll start the day with wind chills as low as -15 to -20 and only reach the single digits for highs.

The second wave of snow will pack more of a punch and bring a likelihood of widespread accumulating snow. It’ll get started to the west Saturday night. Snow will spread through the area during the night and everyone will wake up to it Sunday morning. Wind chills to start the day will be dangerous again at -15 to -20, possibly even lower in a few spots.

Snow showers will be slow to exit and last through Sunday. They’ll begin to taper from west to east Sunday evening but there could still be some leftovers all the way through the Monday morning commute. The heaviest snow falls to the south with lesser amounts to the north.

We’ll have another slight chance of snow Tuesday but conditions will slowly improve. We’ll still be below freezing but we’ll get back into the 20s with more sun.