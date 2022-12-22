Snow has ended as crews work to clean up the roads. It will be challenging due to blowing snow. Now our attention turns to how long it stays this bitter cold and when the winds die down. This system is departing rather quickly from our region, but causing travel troubles due to snow and ice in the East.

The axis of strongest winds will start to shift East overnight and keep matching that way through Friday.

Winds will still gust from 30-40 MPH+ enabling dangerously cold wind chills to continue through part of Friday.

Overnight lows into Friday morning will be subzero across the entire state. Wind chills from -20 to -45 will continue with the coldest East due to higher wind gusts. Skies will also clear but a few clouds could work into our extreme southwest counties.

Temperatures moderate some Friday. Highs will range from the upper single digits in the north to the teens in the south. Winds will not be as intense as the core of the system responsible for this bitter blast moves away.

There is a quick-moving disturbance on Christmas Eve. It might try to squeeze out a few flurries but nothing substantial. Those hoping for a White Christmas received it a few days early! With temperatures staying in the freezer for most of the weekend, the snow will not be quick to leave just yet. Temps try to inch closer to freezing in the west first on Christmas Eve. We will make further progress in the warming department by Christmas.

Another disturbance passes too far to our northeast Sunday night into Monday. Looks like a dry and warming stretch will take us through much of next week. Temps in western Kansas will make a run for the 60s by the middle of next week! That is Kansas for you.

Another cold front approaches by the start of the New Year. This could spark a few rain showers farther East by next Friday. We will fine-tune the forecast as this date nears.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: -6 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 11 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: -1 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 22 Lo: 5 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 32 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 36 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman