Today was brutally cold. Temperatures for some in northwest Kansas never made it above zero degrees. The majority of the state stayed in the single digits while our far southern counties managed to reach the teens.

Wind Chill Warnings stay in place for all of Kansas through noon on Tuesday. As strong winds northwesterly winds continue to bring frigid air into the region, our feels like temperatures will be dangerously cold in the -20s and -30s.

Wind chills this cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Please dress in layers and limit time outside. That goes for your pets, too! Make sure they are brought indoors or at least have a warm shelter to sleep in.

We all will experience lows in the negatives tonight. Northwest Kansas will see temperatures as cold as -17 degrees.

Tomorrow will be another day of single-digit highs. Snowfall will also track across the region on Sunday, with most expecting to see at least a dusting.

Flurries will fly through the day. The heaviest snowfall will be across the southeastern portion of the state, while the rest of the region will experience light flurries through Sunday night.

Areas near Wichita could pick up anywhere from 1-2″ while the rest of the state will collect less than an inch of snow. Localized areas could see high amounts, but southeast Kansas will be the target for the highest snowfall accumulations through Sunday night.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for portions of southcentral Kansas through midnight on Monday. These are the areas expecting the most snowfall and could see slick spots on roadways.

Another round of snowfall is expected for Monday, but this time favoring the northwestern corner of the state. Some areas along and north of I-70 could pick up another inch of snowfall through Monday night.

Temperatures finally break back above freezing by the middle of the week. The 30s arrive briefly on Wednesday before our next cold front pushes us back into the 20s through next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: -4 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. 50% chance of snow. Hi: 4 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: -3 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 8 Lo: -2 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 18 Lo: 8 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 36 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 29 Lo: 9 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 21 Lo: 5 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 26 Lo: 10 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll