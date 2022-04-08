These winds across Kansas have been incredibly strong over the last few days. From blown over semi trucks, to dust storms and 70 mph wind gusts, the wind has caused problems. The wind stays persistent today, but not as strong. During the day we will see gusts upward of 30 to 40 mph. Eventually this evening our winds die down.

These gusty winds are keeping HIGH FIRE DANGER in place today for almost all of the KSN viewing area. This is thanks to stronger winds, dry ground and low humidity. Fires will get out of hand quickly today. We will see a little fire relief tomorrow.

Highs today will struggle thanks to northwest flow in place. Most of us will be in the lower 60s. This weather pattern keeps us below average through Friday.

If you are heading to Opening Day at Riverfront Stadium, bring an extra layer! Those winds will die down but it still is going to be a chilly evening.

Winds switch out of the south overnight. This will help usher warmer temperatures into the state for Saturday. Most of us are expecting highs into the 70s and even lower 80s tomorrow. If you are searching for some warmer weather, you have found the right place.

We need to stay weather aware on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as a larger storm system will move through. This could spark some strong to severe thunderstorms each day. Something we need to monitor, so here is your initial heads up. Right now, the stronger activity is favoring eastern Kansas.

4/8/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 72 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 53 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears