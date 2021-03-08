Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dangerous fire conditions turn to showers and storms

Winds will pick back up today and in addition to dry conditions and warm temperatures, this will increase our fire danger once again. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect through today with a Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southwest Kansas through Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 60s to 70s. Even though it'll be nice temperature-wise, outdoor burning is highly discouraged. Wind gusts today could be as high as 40 to 45 mph. It'll be a similar story tomorrow too.