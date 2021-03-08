Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dangerous fire conditions turn to showers and storms

Strong wind gusts will make our, otherwise pleasant, day rather uncomfortable. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Very dry air, warm weather, and widespread strong wind will be the cause for the Fire Weather Warnings and Watches issued across the state. Temperatures will warm and wind won’t slow down tomorrow and Wednesday, so fire danger will increase until showers arrive on Wednesday/Thursday. These showers will form along the front late on Wednesday. They could turn strong to severe at times with hail and gusty wind. This system will kick off a series of systems that will sustain a wet and cooler weather pattern into the weekend and next week. Temperatures drop to the 40s and 40s this weekend. Unfortunately, for those on Spring Break next week, conditions do not look as pleasant as they were this week.