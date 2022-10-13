The main weather story on Thursday is the dangerous fire conditions we have in place. Strong winds out of the northwest, low humidity and a super dry ground will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly. That is why Fire Weather Warnings are in place for a good chunk of central and eastern Kansas. Even if you do not fall under a warning, fire danger remains high.

Those winds stay locked out of the northwest today between 10 and 25 mph with higher gusts. This will help keep our temperatures at bay a bit in the 70s. Expect a good deal of sunshine today as well.

With breezy conditions expected again out there on Friday, we already have Fire Weather Watches in place.

It will be good practice over the next few days to not burn. This is likely going to be a bad fire weather season this fall as our weather pattern continues to pick up and winds get stronger.

Temperatures climb a little bit as we head into Friday and Saturday. We will near the 80 degree mark. This is out ahead of an approaching front. That front eventually through Saturday night into early Sunday, helping drop our temperatures into Sunday. This will leave us a bit cooler into the beginning of next week.

For the most part, that front looks to swing through mostly dry. There is a chance for a few showers the closer you are to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, but unfortunately the bulk of the rain this weekend stays in Oklahoma.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 72 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 44 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 82 Wind: W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: SW/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears