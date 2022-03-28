Winds increase overnight and become quite strong ahead of our next system. Winds Tuesday will easily gust from 40 to 50 MPH with locally higher gusts to the southwest near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line exceeding 50 MPH.

Winds will be sustained between 20 and 40 ahead of our next cold front. As temps spike in the 70s and 80s, we have a large area in the crosshairs for critical fire danger.

Fire weather watches have been upgraded to fire weather warnings from western into central Kansas. Any fire that forms could become large and hard to contain Tuesday afternoon into the evening!

Cloud cover that builds in overnight will thin by Tuesday afternoon. Southerly flow ramping up deposits more moisture to feed the system that tracks eastward along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. How much moisture is transported north and how strong the lid higher in the atmosphere becomes will both be critical to storm and severe formation.

Activity looks isolated late in the afternoon near the I-135 corridor and marginally severe.

As we go deeper into the evening and better dynamics come into play, action that tracks east will encounter richer moisture and become better organized.

All forms of severe weather are possible. The tornado threat is isolated, but I see a stronger hail chance leading to a damaging wind threat as a line of storms forms and tracks into eastern Kansas Tuesday night.

Rain and some snow will mix in behind the front and push east through the remainder of Kansas Wednesday. Any snowfall accumulations to the north will have virtually no impact because of how light it will be and how warm it has been.

Models have continued to hint at another piece of energy, capable of flurries and light snow to the north Thursday. Amounts look meager. Friday we have a stronger system set to produce more rain. There is some instability to work with for a clap of thunder, but severe weather is not anticipated.

Temps bounce back over the weekend with another storm on deck next Monday into Tuesday. We will need to keep an eye on the potential for severe weather with this one.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Lo: 56 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 43 Wind: S/NW 15

30

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 38 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman